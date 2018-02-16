Former President Bakili Muluzi has described as false news making rounds on social media platforms that he has been involved in an accident.

On Thursday morning the social media was a washed with reports that Muluzi is battling for his life at one of the private hospitals in the commercial capital Blantyre after being involved in road accident.

The information took the social media by storm with others calling Muluzi’s family on the matter.

Writing on his official facebook page Tailos Bakili, Muluzi’s son trashed the news describing it as fake.

“An online news site reported this morning that Dr. Bakili Muluzi has been involved in a road accident. This is false. Do not believe such propaganda news. As to the reasons why someone would create such false news, it also baffles me. God bless you all,” wrote Bakili.

Muluzi also trashed the reports in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), saying he has received several phone calls inquiring of the same matter.

The former leader has since deplored the tendency of faking news on social media platforms.