BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Some Malawian political analysts have described the decision of Francis Muluzi, the son of former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi to join the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as his father’s plan.

Muluzi disclosed his plan at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on Tuesday, where MCP’s big fish Muhammad Sidik Mia welcomed some new members in the party.

According to Dedza district based political analyst Azika Azizi, the decision is part of Bakili Muluzi’s political trap toward the next government after 2019 tripartite elections.

Azizi said that the former President knows that his corruption case will automatically resume if MCP took government after the 2019 tripartite elections hence the decision.

He further said that Bakili Muluzi knows that knows that MCP and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has high chances to lead Malawians after the coming general elections.

The Dedza political analyst said Bakili Muluzi already spoiled the ruling DPP with support from his son, Atupele Muluzi who is currently the minister of health.

“Bakili Muluzi knows that he will automatically be safe if DPP take government next year. He is also aware that he will not be safe especially if MCP win the elections hence the decision,” said Azizi.

However in an interview, Francis Muluzi said his decision has nothing to do with his family.

Muluzi said will contest for a Parliamentary seat in Blantyre Kabula constituency under MCP ticket said the Malawi’s oldest party is the only future and hope for Malawians.

According to him, his decision will not harm his father as he is also a product of MCP.

“My father was a Secretary General of MCP before forming his party, United Democratic Front. Despite the decision is my own as a matured person, I don’t think it will annoyed him,” he said.

Effort to talk to Bakili Muluzi proved futile.