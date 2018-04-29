LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Patson Gondwe’s Good News Ministries is to host the first ever national healing and deliverance crusade slated for May 5 to 6, 2018 at Lilongwe Community ground in the capital.

The crusade aims at healing and sickness and breaking any devil’s bondage that brings calamities on God’s children.

The services will be offered free to all children of God for the two days.

Prophet Gondwe told The Maravi Post in an interview that the crusade is unique in the sense that the ministry expects children of God to offer faith in exchanges of healing and deliverance.

The youthful Prophet who was once healed from cancer by the renowned Nigerian Prophet TB Joshua says is touched when sees God’s children going through the devil’s manifestation.

“Time is now that God’s children are healed from terrible sickness. Bondage with the devil’s works are broken. This is the same way what happened to me. I had faith in God’s mercy for the healing on me hence the same offer to others.

“The crusade is for people of all walks of life. The ministry will not demand money from worshipers rather we expect them to give back faith to God who will going to do wonders in their lives,” assures Prophet Gondwe

Gondwe ministry’s base is located at closer to Dzenza Secondary School-Area 25 in the capital Lilongwe.

The crusade will be mesmerized with gospel songs from Ethel Chimwendo Banda and Skeffa Chimoto through out the whole service.