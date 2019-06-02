Virginia Beach Police confirmed that the suspect has also been killed. Virginia Beach Police said that it believes that the suspect acted alone.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbor, colleagues.”

Virginia Beach Police said that the suspect was a “long time” employee of Virginia Beach’s Public Utilities division.

The incident took place at 4 p.m. ET. After gunning down his co-workers, police fired on the suspect.

An officer responding to the incident was shot in the vest. Police Chief Jim Cervera said that the officer was saved by the vest.

The suspect was then killed by police, Cervera said.

“There’s no way to describe an incident such as this.,” Cervera said.

Cervera said that the incident took place on multiple floors before police engaged the suspect.

“There was a long gun battle between the first four officers that responded and the suspect,” he said.

Originally, officials said 11 people died. A 12th victim died while being transported to the hospital. Four people were injured, including the unidentified officer, during Friday’s shooting.

Both the ATF and FBI are en route to assist in the investigation.

There are several municipal buildings on site in Virginia Beach. The particular building where Friday’s shooting occurred houses the Public Utilities Department.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam arrived in Virginia Beach hours after the incident. He was then briefed by local officials on the details of Friday’s shooting.

“This is a horrific day for the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are devastated by the tragic shooting in Virginia Beach. I am in Virginia Beach with law enforcement authorities and Mayor Dyer, where I am monitoring the situation and offer the state’s full support,” Northam said.

“My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those who left home this morning, and will not return tonight, as well as those who have been injured in this tragedy.

He adds, ” This is unspeakable, senseless violence. I commend local and state law enforcement, first responders, medical teams, and all others who acted swiftly to respond to this situation. My thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families.”