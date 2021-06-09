If you are a fan of casino gaming, you understand that the sector has undergone various transformations to become what it is today. In the past, people had to travel for hours or even get stuck in traffic trying to access various games that were only available in land-based casinos.

The introduction of the internet in the 90s was a major breakthrough that saw online casinos’ introduction. A decade later, mobile apps were born, and people could access casino games right from their mobile phones.

However, these mobile casino apps have mushroomed, and you may be spoilt for choice when you visit various app directories. Our expert Carlos Norberg (find out more about Carlos here), was kind enough to share some of the best mobile casino apps for Swedish players that you should try today.

Mansion Casino App

This casino app attracts people due to its great design. There are also multiple bonuses that you can access on this app and increase your chances of winning. The biometric feature enhances your security. Thus, you can set up your fingerprint as the security key, which means that no one else can use the app.

You can play a variety of games ranging from blackjack and slots, to mention a few. Various users on varying platforms have highly praised the graphics on this app. The biggest downside of this app is that it is not available for android users.

Betway App

It is the type of app you should settle for if you want to work with big names. Familiarizing yourself with the online casino games in Sweden on cvasino.se will come in handy before you start playing on the Betway app. You can recreate the land-based casino experience through the live casino games available on this app.

The variety of games on this app is unmatched, and it is available for both iOS and Android Swede users. The app also has several categories such as Betway Live Casino, Betway Vegas, and Betway Casino to suit varying needs.

888 Casino App

The mobile app is available for both Android and iOS users. It is a favorite for slot fans as it has more than 1000 slots on top of other games such as roulette, baccarat, and blackjack. There are various bonuses on the app, and the no deposit bonus is one of the most popular.

The app gets its gaming software from reputable firms such as NetEnt, which assures you that you are getting the real deal. There are several progressive jackpots featured on the app, and you can try your luck. Past users have praised the app for the fast loading speed and quality of games.

LeoVegas App

It is the type of app you should download if you are looking for something easy to use. You don’t need to feel like you are playing with machines as you can enjoy the superb live casino on this app. The chances of getting bored when using this app are minimal as there are over 1000 games to choose from.

The app has highlighted itself as “King of Mobile Casino,” and you only have to evaluate it to find out if it is true. The only major downside is that it is only available for android OS users.

Jackpot City

The app has a lot to promise based on its name. You do not have to worry about compatibility issues as the app is available for iOS and Android users. Jackpot City gets its gaming software from Microgaming, and you can thus be assured of great visuals and outstanding sounds.

Some of the games offered at the casino are spread across eleven different categories. You can play Dragon Fortune, Mermaids Millions, and Mega Moolah, to mention a few. You can also enjoy free unlimited games if you are a member. The beauty of it is that membership is free at this casino.

Party Casino

The in-house development team of Party Gaming is the brains behind this casino app. Swedish players can thus access a variety of games developed by Party Gaming through the app is available for both iOS and Android users.

Downloading the app is easy as players can scan the QR code on the website’s mobile page or download it from the official website. The website detects the type of phone and operating systems and prompts the internet user to download the compatible version of the app.

Royal Vegas

Land-based casinos are embracing the digital world, and Royal Vegas is a good example. The land-based casino launched its mobile app years ago and has one of the simplest registration procedures. Users are rewarded through various bonuses and promotions as long as they keep using the app. Microgaming is the main software provider, and you can enjoy a wide variety of games such as craps, slots, and blackjack.

PlayOJO App

The biggest attraction of Swedes to this app is that it does have wagering requirements. You can enjoy more than a thousand games from this app that has been around for more than one and a half decades. The app is available for both Android and iOS users. The major downside of the app is that its progressive jackpots are not that big.

Above are examples of the best casino apps based on usability, variety of games, and customer support. Ensure that you keep updating such apps on your phone if you want to experience the latest features. Also, remember to gamble responsibly and avoid ending up in a financial crisis.