Bullets defuse four Red’s bombs: TNM Super League

.….Bullets FC 4-0 Redlions FC

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC have opened a three and two point gap over Silver and Wanderers FC respectively to be at the TNM Superleague summit after defusing Red Lions 4-0 at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The home team enjoyed the game in both halves despite the soldiers showing some glimpse here and there.

Bullets could have scored dozens of goals but thanks to the Soldiers defense that showed some resilience.

The people’s team wasted a lot of scoring chances in both two stanzas of the match.

Bullets were puzzled with three disallowed goals on offside but managed to bang 4 courtesy of Lanjesi Nkhoma who now lead the top goal scorers chart with 7 goals.

Other Bullets FC goals came from Stanley Billiat, Anthony Mfune and Precious Sambani.

Kenyan defender Clyde Senaji was voted man of the match after the tussle.

The visitors had their chances through defender James Mwetse and Davie Major but were all smartly rejected by Richard Chimbamba.

The soldiers kept pushing for goals but they lacked marksmanship and failed to locate the Palestinians who had already disconnected TNM internet from the area to easily accomplish the mission.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC will be on the road this coming weekend to the northern region district Karonga to battle it with Chitipa United FC who defeated their crosstown rivals Mighty Wanderers FC on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

In another fascinating match played at Bingu national stadium in the capital Lilongwe, Silver Strikers FC defeated the rookies Bangwe All Stars 4-1 courtesy of Stain Davie’ hat trick and Patrick Macheso as Chikumbutso Salima scored for Bangwe from a spot.

Stain Davie was a hero for Silver Strikers FC for banging a hat trick and an assist to Patrick Macheso no wonder he was voted man of the match. Chimwemwe Idana provided three assists to Stain Davie.

Bangwe All Stars lacked experience to withstand the heat from the angry Bankers who had dropped points in two previous games.

At Civo Stadium, Civil service United FC moved to 7th on the ladder after defeating Soldiers Kamuzu Barracks FC 1-0 scored by Binwell Katinji who was also voted man of the match.

In Mzuzu, Blue Eagles FC conceded in the dying minutes to surrender their narrow lead over Moyale Barracks FC and the match ended 1-1.

Tonny Viyuyi scored for the Policemen at 71st minute while veteran Gastin Simkonda equalized for the home team and McDonald Harawa won the man of the match award.

There was another 1-1 stalemate at Dedza Stadium between Dedza Dynamos FC and Mighty Tigers FC, Clement Nyondo scored for the host and banged the man of the match accolade.

The former Rumphi United FC attacker Trouble Kajani scored for Tigers three minutes into the second half.

The Kau-Kau boys return to the South with 2 points collected from Silver and Dedza game.

Bullets have collected 17 points on position 1, Silver Strikers FC are second with 15, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC are third with 14 points with the Crocodiles of Karonga, Karonga United FC occupying position 4 with 10 points from the same number of games played 7.

