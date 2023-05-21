Celebrating Pastor Evelyn Joshua: Continuing the Legacy of TB Joshua | SCOAN

SOURCE: WATCHED TB JOSHUA

Pastor Evelyn Joshua, the esteemed leader of the Synagogue, Church of all Nations (SCOAN), has been an epitome of strength, grace, and dedication since assuming her role. As the wife of Prophet TB Joshua, the founder and General Overseer of SCOAN, Mummy Evelyn Joshua has not only admirably carried forward her husband’s vision but has also made significant strides in her own right. Recently, she returned from a momentous crusade in Spain, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to spreading the message of faith and hope. Her continuous dedication and determination is a testament to her steadfastness in carrying forward the legacy of her husband, Prophet TB Joshua.

Let us delve into the profound impact of Pastor Evelyn Joshua’s leadership, the successful crusade in Spain, and the pride her late husband would undoubtedly feel.

Continuing the Legacy of Prophet TB Joshua

I can’t miss words to say that, Pastor Evelyn Joshua has embraced her role as the leader of SCOAN with unwavering strength and grace. Her leadership skills and deep spirituality have been instrumental in guiding SCOAN during this transitional period. As the wife of Prophet TB Joshua, she is no stranger to the profound impact the ministry of SCOAN has had on countless lives around the world. Despite the immense responsibility she shoulders, Pastor Evelyn has shown remarkable resilience and commitment to continuing the work of her late husband. Her compassionate leadership style and deep spiritual insight have been instrumental in maintaining the legacy of Prophet TB Joshua and its mission of healing, deliverance, and spiritual upliftment.

The Crusade in Spain

The recently concluded crusade in Spain stands as a testament to Pastor Evelyn’s remarkable leadership and her commitment to spreading the message of love, faith, and salvation. Through her dynamic preaching and anointing, the crusade witnessed a powerful outpouring of the Holy Spirit, leading to countless miracles, healings, and life-transforming encounters. Pastor Evelyn’s passion for souls and her unwavering dedication to the ministry were evident throughout the crusade, leaving an indelible impact on all who attended.

Prophet TB Joshua’s Pride

Undoubtedly, if Prophet TB Joshua were here today, he would be immensely proud of his beloved wife’s accomplishments. Having worked closely with him for years, she imbibed his teachings, imprinted his love for humanity, and embodies the virtues he held dear. Pastor Evelyn’s commitment to this vision, her unwavering faith, and her genuine love for humanity has carried forward the torch of SCOAN’s profound work. Her compassionate leadership has inspired not only the congregation but also countless individuals across the globe. Prophet TB Joshua’s legacy lives on through Pastor Evelyn’s unwavering commitment to the core values of SCOAN, and she continues to stand as a shining example of his teachings and principles.

Congratulating Promise Joshua:

In the midst of celebrating Pastor Evelyn’s achievements, we must also extend our warmest congratulations to Promise Joshua, Pastor Evelyn and Prophet TB Joshua’s daughter. Promise’s graduation from Columbia University in New York, with a master’s degree in Public Administration, is a testament to her exceptional academic prowess and dedication. We applaud her remarkable achievement and wish her great success as she embarks on a promising career, carrying the values instilled by her parents and the rich heritage of The SCOAN.

Pastor Evelyn Joshua, the leader of SCOAN, has exhibited exemplary leadership in the face of immense responsibility. Her recent successful crusade in Spain and the achievements of her daughter Promise are a testament to her unwavering commitment to continuing the legacy of Prophet TB Joshua. With her leadership, SCOAN remains a beacon of hope, healing, and transformation for countless individuals around the world. We celebrate Pastor Evelyn’s remarkable journey and extend our heartfelt congratulations to Promise Joshua. May their endeavours continue to inspire and impact lives for generations to come.

Emmanuel!! God is With Us!!!

