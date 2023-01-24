Chakwera’s doomed Tonse: No Duty Free Week in 2022/23 budget

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians keep on being duped by President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration following failure to fulfill 2020 campaign promises.

This comes as Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has disclosed that there will not be a Duty Free Week in the 2022/23 financial year, which comes to an end on March 31.

Duty Free Week was one of the key promises made by the Tonse Alliance in the run-up to the June 23, 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

MRA Commissioner General John Bizwick told Times on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 that the Duty Free Week was not spelt out by the Minister of Finance during the presentation of the 2022/23 national budget.

According to Bizwick, the Duty Free Week implemented in January last year was clearly spelt out in the 2021/22 national budget.

He said if the government wants a Duty Free Week in the next budget, then it has to be clearly stipulated in the budget statement to be presented in the coming weeks.

Chakwera has failed to meet Malawians expectations whose leadership is characterised by high inflation pushing basic needs prices soaring three years in power.

