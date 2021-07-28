Mighty Be Forward Wanderers players

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo and Members of Parliament Susan Dossi and Ulemu Chilapondwa have been incorporated into the Board of Mighty Wanderers Football Club, a few days after registering as a company.

Dossi is an MP for Chikwawa West in the Southern Region while Chilapondwa is law maker for Ntchisi South in the central region.

The Board of Directors, led by the club’s President Thom Mpinganjira, held their first meeting on 23rd July 2021 in Blantyre where they discussed a number of issues aimed at advancing the team’s commercialization drive.

The Board of Directors asked the newly instituted sub-committees and the football Management team to propose two names or more non-board members who can add value to the sub-committees.

And the following were included in the board: Susan Dossi, Mwaonanji Wendy Kavalo, a Mrs Lumbani, Zgambo Mtonyo, Makhumbo James Mapunda, Gift Mkandawire, Mervin Nkunika, Samuel Mponda, Simeon Edingtone Sikwese and Timothy Pagonanji Mtambo, among others.

The club also announced Mpinganjira, a renowned business tycoon and owner of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, will be responsible for providing direction to the new company including making pronouncements on key policy issues.

The meeting also dissolved the interim executive committee which was being led by Counsel Chance Gondwe and appointed individuals in various key positions.

The club’s former Chairperson, Humphreys Mvula is now the Secretary to the Board of Directors and will be speaking for the Board on general routine issues.

The meeting also established four Board sub-committees.

A sub-committee to drive commercialization is being chaired by businessman Clement Joseph Stambuli and his deputy is business consultant Maxwell Max Kalamula.

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Economic Empowerment Fund (Need), formerly Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medef), Nervous Mangulenje is heading the Finance, Audit and Administration Sub-committee and she will be deputized by Harry Msiska while Brigadier General Philip Prince Nyamali and Jack John Kamwendo will serve and chairperson and vice chairperson for Football Development and Management Sub-committee.

Business Development Sub-committee is being chaired by Chris Kaperemera Gondwe and deputy is Ulemu Jermoth Chilapondwa

The role of this sub-committee includes spearheading financial mobilization, identifying business opportunities and running the club house (Social Club).

The interim management team, mandated to run day to day football affairs, will be led Acting Executive Officer, Counsel Chancy Gondwe, who will be doubling as Board of Directors’ Legal Advisor.

Others in the Management team are Limbani Magomero (Acting Administration Officer), Dokani Mkwanda Ngwira (Acting Commercial Manager), Adelaide Migogo (Acting Finance Manager), Enerst Maganga and (Acting Public Affairs Manager).

The Management team will be reporting to the Football Development and Management sub-committee.

The Management Committee will also be responsible for making recommendations regarding hiring and off-hiring of players, technical stuff, and football related support stuff.