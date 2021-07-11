By Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-C2K Crocs on Saturday afternoon, July 10, 2021 defeated Central Region Darts League defending champions Citizens shooters with 21-15.

Citizens Shooters has never been defeated before since the team was formed In 2019.

Speaking to Mabvuto Kabulika, captain for Citizens Shooters said it’s really sad that his team has lost with 6 scores.

“to be honest we are shocked. It’s really a sad day to our team and we can’t believe that we have lost today. It’s been three years since this team was formed, it’s our first time to be defeated which is really sad to us. I urge my team players to pull up the socks and fight hard because position number 1 it’s ours.” he said

C2K Crocs captain, Otiyela Mtema said they are over the moon because it is a very great achievement to them.

“This achievement that was done here it’s all because of team effort and team spirit. Nobody could have expected that us can defeat the defending champions because Citizens Shooters it’s a very good team and is always on position number 1. Our hard work and all the trainings that we hard has paid off,” said Mtema.

ACCL Central Region Darts League Chairperson Isaac Nyirongo said so far It’s been very impressive and very competitive.

“It’s been very impressive and very much competitive. If you see our log table, you can see how competitive it is. Currently we have got Citizens shooters on number 1, KB Snipers on number 2, then we got C2K Crocs on number 3 and Airborne on number 4 just to mention a few. But if you look at the difference of the points, you can see how competitive it is because the gap from number 1-4 it should be 2-3 points.” Nyirongo explained

He added, “we have a week to go for first round and one thing that I should commend the teams is that we have had a very peaceful games. No quarries, no fights. Players have been on point in terms of discipline and punctuality which is what we advocated when we were starting the season.”