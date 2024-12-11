Desperate opposition legislators accused of trespassing NRB Kanengo warehouse, vandalising national IDs

NRB and UNDP officials during opening of NRB makeshift centre at NFRA warehouse facility in 2023

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has leveled serious accusations against members of opposition political parties following a disruptive incident at its warehouse in Kanengo.

The opposition legislators allegedly stormed in and vandalized a number of already printed identification cards.

In a media address done at the site of the incident, NRB Principal Secretary, Mphatso Sambo, condemned the actions of the opposition leaders, emphasizing that the facility has been operational for an extended period and that there was no justification for such destructive behavior.

“We are disappointed that political leaders in our society can storm in and vandalize the property which include the national identity cards for Malawians.

They stormed in without any permission whatsoever and this is disappointing,” said Sambo.

He further disclosed that the facility plays a crucial role in NRB operations in corroboration with other stakeholders who require national identity cards for targeted citizens to access social programs such as Government cash transfer programs, AIP and other programs across the country.

He bemoaned that the destruction of property is both unwarranted and unacceptable, adding that the NRB would soon consider its next steps in response to the situation.

Sambo revealed that there is a similar NRB facility located at the Blantyre District Office, where national IDs for the southern region are meticulously sorted and prepared for distribution.

The operation of these facilities is vital for ensuring that citizens receive their identification documents in a timely manner.

In the wake of the incident, political scientist Dr. Ben Dzolowere has called upon the Malawi Police Service to take decisive action against the opposition members involved, urging them to face appropriate legal consequences for their actions.

“This type of vandalism sets a dangerous precedent, undermining the rule of law,” Dr. Dzolowere warned.

He advocated for a more constructive approach, suggesting that opposition members should engage in dialogue with the relevant authorities to address their grievances rather than resorting to unlawful measures.

“The actions displayed by these opposition leaders equate to taking the law into their own hands,” he added, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic principles and institutional integrity