Eastern DR Congo’s Islamist insurgency

KINSHASA-(MaraviPost)-At least 39 people have been killed in two new overnight attacks in Irumu territory in Ituri province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Kivu Security Tracker (KST) group confirmed the attacks in a statement on Monday, 31st May.

According to the security group, 20 people were killed in the village of Boga and at least 19 in the village of Tchabi following the attacks.

The villages are situated in the area that has long history of mass attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and ethnic friction and the local officials blamed a notorious group linked to the Islamic State group for the attacks.

Other reports revealed that assailants also attacked a camp for displaced people in Boga leaving at least 36 people dead.

The latest deaths brought the toll from ADF suspected killings to at least 78 in six days. Three other attacks since last Tuesday left at least 39 civilians dead.

The KST estimated that at least 1,228 civilians have been killed in Beni territory of North Kivu alone since November 2019, when DRC forces launched a crackdown, splintering the ADF into smaller groups.

On March 11, the United States said the ADF was linked to the Islamic State group (IS), which is also known by the acronym ISIS. The ADF was called ISIS-DRC, or Madina at Tauheed Wau Mujahedeen, AFP reported.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi on May 6 proclaimed a 30-day “state of siege” in North Kivu and Ituri in a bid to curb bloodshed by the ADF.