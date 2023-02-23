Education Ministry equips 1,450 school teachers with leadership skills

LILONGWE-(MANA)-The Ministry of Education has so far drilled 1,450 primary school leaders across the country under its Malawi Education Reform Programme (MERP) which targets 10,200 primary school leaders across the country in order to improve learning environment for infant to junior learners in government primary schools.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Education, Mphatso Nkuonela said one objective of MERP is to improve the learning environment for junior learners better achieved through the strengthening of school leadership.

“We aim to train head teachers, deputy head teachers, sectional heads, school inspectors and primary education advisors in their leadership skills because we can-not achieve our goals if the school leadership is weak.

“We have already trained over 1450 leaders from Zomba, Blantyre Urban and Rural, Chikwawa, Ntchisi and Dowa and we expect to have the next batch in March, April- May and so on,” he said.

Nkuonera added that the programme, which is being funded by the Government of Malawi, World Bank and Global Partnership in Education (GPE) has been rolling since 2021 and will be completed in 2025.

Commenting separately, one of the facilitators, Valesi Binali, a lecturer at Domasi College of Education said the trainings fill certain gaps of teacher training and other issues that arise abruptly in ones course of work.

“They are receiving training in Leadership skills targeting four modules, building an inclusive culture in schools to deal with issues of low performing learners, girls and gender issues and motivating teachers and learners in classrooms because we know that a motivated teacher teaches well.

The other training is on record keeping in schools; academic, financial and administrative records to make informed and data driven decisions as well as resource mobilization and community partnership focusing on mobilizing resources and developing school partnerships with their communities,” she said.

Binali said the training also look into mitigating climate change issues with a focus on how they can construct sustainable but low cost facilities to improve the learning conditions.

Head Teacher for Khula Primary School in Ntchisi, Harris Gona who is among the beneficiaries of the training taking place at Thope and Linde Motel in Mponela hailed the Ministry of Education for the timely training which is building their capacity in leadership.

“Training is very good for us and has come as an eye opener because we were failing in some areas without knowing and so after here, we will implement for a better education in Malawi.

On top of everything we have learnt, we also looked at good governance and record keeping which will influence transparency and accountability in our schools as well as proper documentation of social contracts with our communities which in the past were just verbal agreements,” Gona said.

Head Mistress for Nagwira Primary School in Dowa, Chiyanjanitso Pitilosi also commended the training which has improved her leadership and administrative skills as well as how she can properly handle records in her school.

