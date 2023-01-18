Gambia: Vice President Badara Alieu Joof is dead

The Gambia’s Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof has been reported dead during his travel to India.

His boss, President Adama Barrow announced his death in a statement indicating that his vice died after a short illness.

Although the president didn’t mention whether Mr Joof was seeking medical attention while in India, local media reported that he was absent from the public for months.

Joof became President Barrow’s deputy following the December 2021 presidential victory for a second term.

Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi. — President Barrow (@BarrowPresident) January 18, 2023

President Adama Barrow first appointed Joof as his Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology on 22 February 2017, during his first tenure as president.

Joof previously worked as the World Bank Liaison Officer to the Gambia. He was instrumental in introducing a new education policy to the Gambia.

In 2014, Joof was appointed as an Education Specialist in Dakar, Senegal to the World Bank.

Source: Africafeeds.com