Gambians bid farewell to vice president Alieu Joof

A memorial service was held for Gambia’s Vice-President Alieu Badara Joof at the country’s parliament on Monday.

Badara Alieu Joof, 66, died last week during a travel to India to receive treatment from an undisclosed illness.

Joof became President Barrow’s deputy following the December 2021 presidential victory for a second term.

President Barrow was among thousands of mourners who attended the funeral to pay their last respects.

Mr Barrow remembered one of the late vice-president’s controversial statements and quoting him as saying “You cannot make omelette without breaking the eggs.

I will talk to the truth, if you want, let the president get me out. But I will say it as it is and I have been saying as it is in the cabinet.”

Justice Minister Dawda Jallow broke down while paying tribute, saying his former cabinet colleague will be missed.

President Barrow first appointed Joof as his Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology on 22 February 2017, during his first tenure as president.

Joof previously worked as the World Bank Liaison Officer to the Gambia. He was instrumental in introducing a new education policy to the Gambia.

In 2014, Joof was appointed as an Education Specialist in Dakar, Senegal to the World Bank.

Source: Africafeeds.com