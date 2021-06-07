General Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign to cleanse Yoruba territory of Nigeria assumes a gruesome and tragic indiscriminate slaughtering of Igangan people. Given the hatred and hostility of Fulanis, the latest attack is neither new nor remarkable.

According to SaharaReporters, Fulani herdsmen arrived Igangan in Ibarapa North area of Oyo State around 11 pm Saturday, leaving early Sunday morning with 10 persons dead. Some dictators are bad. Some are blood thirsty. Some are extremists. Some are warmongers. General Buhari is all of these mix. Under him, Nigerians continue to experience tragedies in many forms: genocide, riots, violence, killings, rape, destruction, and so on. Buhari is behind the state sponsored Fulani herdsmen terrorists ethnic cleansing agenda Buhari, by word and action, is a war monger

Buhari by his own admission seems to be saying “One death is a tragedy, a million death is a statistic.” This past week, Buhari tweets: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months who went through the war will treat them in the language they understand.”







A man of sadistic personality and cruel acts, Buhari literally supervised ethnic cleasing of Yorubas carried out by Fulani herdsmen terrorists. Though unintelligent, uninspiring, dull, lifeless, Buhari has bouts of rage due to his sadism. Buhari deploys Fulani herdsmen terrorists to wage a systematic campaign of rape and robbery, killing and kidnapping.

Ethnic cleansing elsewhere led to separation. Armenian massacres by Turks in 1915-16. Nazi Holocaust of European Jews in the 1930s and ‘40s. The expulsion of Germans from Polish and Czechoslovak territory after World War II. The Soviet Union’s deportation of certain ethnic minorities from Caucasus and Crimea in the 1940s. Forced migration and mass killings in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda in the 1990s. Nigeria’s case won’t be different. Yorubas cannot and will not live with Fulani savages. Separation is the answer.

Buhari’s ethnic cleansing will ultimately clear the way for Oduduwa Nation. There can never be peaceful co-existence between us and the uncultured and brutish Fulani herdsmen terrorists. Never!

[email protected]

Source saharareporters