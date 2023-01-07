Osman, Kamwendo happy

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Following the Confederation of African Football (CAF) C coaching license course the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) conducted from the 5th November, 2022 to 7 December, 27 coaches have qualified to coach elite league teams.

Amongst the coaches who successfully underwent the course and have been awarded with Diplomas including former Flames and Mighty Wanderers FC midfield maestro Joseph Kamwendo, McDonald Yobe, Luke Bruno Milanzie, Andrew Chikhosi, Linda Kasenda, Ntopwa United FC Director Isaac Jomo and Osman.

Joseph Kamwendo was over the moon for appearing on the list of the qualified soccer mentors in the country.

He said, “This is a good development as now I have the paper which the FA recognises me to coach elite league teams”.

“Many people are pretty aware that I was demoted from Wanderers main team to the reserve side because I had no credentials, so now that I have acquired this paper it’s a blessing to me”, he said.

Joyfully Kamwendo added, “This is a greatest opportunity to my coaching career. This achievement is for those who have been supporting me from the time I was a player until now when I have turned to a coach.

“Appreciations must go to my team Wanderers for the trust and thanks to my family for the encouragement”.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Technical Director Benjamin Kumwenda said their goal of increasing numbers of qualified coaches is slowly being achieved.

“It’s a good development that FAM has embarked on the coaches development program as this will help to grow number of qualified coaches in our structured leagues in the country which in turn will produce good players to play for Malawi teams and abroad”, Kumwenda said.

Out of the 30 coaches who have undergone the course, three have failed being Joseph Njala of Mzimba FC, Chifundo Wells Masapula of Changalume Barracks FC and Jameson Siyeni of Ipota Shooting Stars.

The CAF C Licence holders are eligible to coach elite league teams as deputies to holders of CAF B.

The training came after FAM conducted CAF B course which saw Blue Eagles FC gaffer Eliah Kananji and 26 others obtaining the diplomas but three others failed also.

