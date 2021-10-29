By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has released the 2021 draw for Under 17 boys championship slated for December in Lesotho.

Malawi national team has been paired alongside,South Africa,Angola,Botswana and Seychelles in group B.

In group A there are; Zambia,Lesotho,Eswatini, Mauritius and Madagascar.

Derklek Msakakuona Malawi’s U-17 head coach has described the group as fair.

Msakakuona said,all teams are equal and as a team must be always ready to face any opponent.

“What matters now is preparations and plan for the tournament. We will have four players who took part in the last edition while others will be new players hence to plan well.Will be regrouping soon,we hope to win games and sail through to the next stage though we are not giving the boys any pressure”, Msakakuona explained.

Soccer analyst in the country George Kaudza Masina has said,Malawians should not have high expectations from the under 17 team which will be travelling to Lesotho saying its another new team which will need to develop before start winning cups.

Malawi played South Africa and Angola in the last edition of the tournament where they drew two all and lost seven to two respectively.

