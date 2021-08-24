Jazz Maestro Isaac Mkukupa has died

Legendary musician and talented Bass guitarist, Isaac Mkukupa, father to singer Rudo Mkukupa Chakwera, has died.

Mr Mkukupa died in the United Kingdom where he was based after a long music career in Malawi.

His death is a blow to the creative industry as Mkukupa was regarded as the father of jazz in the country, according to singer and guitarist Erik Paliani.

Many Malawians in 70’s and 80’s were serenaded at weddings by a band he led called Love Aquarius which featured John Longwe and Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma.

His daughter Rudo Mkukupa Chakwera a gospel musician taking after her father shared the following on her Facebook page.