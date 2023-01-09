Parliamentary committee on nutrition & HIV visits Lighthouse

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s one stop center on quality HIV and AIDS management Lighthouse Trust has emphasised the need for sustainable funding towards its operations as its fully donor-funded institution.

Lighthouse Trust Executive Director Safari Mbewe told Parliamentary Committee on Nutrition and HIV & AIDS that the centre is unable to carry other essential services due to limited donor funding.

Mbewe observes that there is gap of funding the Trust gets from donors that needs Malawi government support.

“Our annual budget of US$15 million solely comes from donors while we need extra US$5 million for a full operation centre. We are worried that the whole funding is from donors for sustainability.

“This is the reason we have engaged the committee to help us through resource mobilization department for filling the gap,” appeals Mbewe.

He therefore lauded the Trust’ 20 years of providing quality and excellent HIV & AIDS services to the public.

The committee vice chairperson Ishmael Grant applauded the Trust for integrated health services providing to the public.

Grant therefore assured the Trust for full support towards its operation saying the committee will engage ministry of health for special funding share in the national budget allocation.

The committee toured Lighthouse Trust centre in the capital Lilongwe to appreciate its core services to the public.

The Trust serves 50% of people living with HIV across the country.

