By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Parliamentary committee on natural resources has gave Lilongwe City Council (LCC) months ultimatum to demolish illegal plots that are being built in the city.

The buildings cited including the one next to Sana Mega that encroached Lilongwe rivers bank and two new buildings in city center next to National Bank of Malawi overshadowed the city roads.

Chairperson for the Committee,Welani Chilenga told the council officials on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 during the meeting on Wednesday ordering the council to demolish the building before the end of this year.

Chilenga observes that the building were built in disregard of the countries law.

In his remarks ,Lilongwe City council, Director of Planning Hillary Kamero agreed with the committee assuring the nation that the council will adhere to the directive.

Kamero disclosed that the council stopped building along Sana site after noticing on encroachment

He however observes that conflict of interetst, power contribute to the wrong distribution, demarcation of the land within the city particularly land under Lilongwe District council.

He assured the committee that will do the needful regarding to the dateline as they do respect the laws.

“Its very hard in the country to stop contractors who are already on site to stop the project but as a council will use the powers invested in us and make things right,” said Kamero.