Lilongwe man Andrew Mthiko arrested for selling dog meat

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Service (MPS) at Kawale’s lower formation, Area 24 Police Unit in the capital Lilongwe on February 18, 2023 arrested Andrew Mthiko, 38, for offering on sale noxious food (dog meat).

The suspect used to conduct his business as a mobile vender while roasting the meat on his charcoal burner around area 24 and surrounding areas in the disguise of goat meat.

Kawale Police Station publicist Mabvuto Precious Phiri told The Maravi Post that on Saturday, February 18, 2023, Area 24 Police officers received a tip-off that they are sniffing a strange smell from the suspect’s house.

Phiri added that detectives went to find out only to discover that the suspect was busy doing braii (kanyenya).

“When asked, he lied to police officers that it’s goat meat for his personal consumption but his confession that it’s dog’s meat came in when officers discover skulls and fresh dog heads on top of the roof of his bathroom.

“After his arrest, it was further discovered from on lookers, who have been his customers for a while that the suspect disguised the dog meat as goat’s,” discloses Kawale Police publicist.

Meanwhile the suspect is in police custody and will be appearing in court soon.

The suspect Mthiko hails from Kalumbu Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kalumbu in Lilongwe district.

