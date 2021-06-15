LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Senior residence magistrate court siting in Lilongwe on June 14 2021 convicted and sentenced motorcyclist for operating without licence.

Lingadzi police station publicist Salome Zgambo has identified the convict as Patrick Mateyu who committed five traffic offences.

According to Zgambo the court heard through police prosecutor sergeant Abigail Chirwa that on 9th June 2021, at around 10:40 hours, the accused person was riding a motorcycle between capital Hill maintain gate and capital hotel along Chilembwe road.

The prosecutor said that the cyclist had no licence, without being insured and carrying two pillion passengers.

“Patrick Mateyu pleaded guilty to all counts.In mitigation, Mateyu pleaded with court for leniency citing that he committed the crime trying to survive the hardship of this life. Passing judgement, senior residence magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda said that accidents caused by inexperienced motorcyclists are a rampant in the city hence slapped the accused to pay fine to deter the would be offenders.

“First count of use of unregistered motorcycle which is contrary to section 11(2) of road traffic act, Mateyu was sentenced to pay a fine of K50,000 in default 12 months imprisonment. 2nd count of riding a motorcycle on public road without being covered with insurance policy contrary to section 141(2) of road traffic act, the accused person was sentenced to K50,000 fine in default 12 months imprisonment. On 3rd count of riding a motorcycle on public roads without license contrary to section 18 as read with 167(2) of the road traffic act, Mateyu was sentenced to K50,000 fine in default 12 months imprisonment. On fourth count of carrying more than one pillion passenger on motorcycle contrary to section 109 of road traffic act, Mateyu was sentenced to K20,000 fine in default 12 months imprisonment and the last count which is the fifth of carrying two pillion passengers without putting crash helmets contrary to section 109(2) of road traffic act, the accused person was sentenced to K20,000 fine” says Zgambo.

Sentence to run concurrently and the convict has managed to pay a fine all in total MK190,000.

The convict Mateyu aged 29 hails from Musa village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mbawera in Thyolo.