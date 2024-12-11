MAGLA drills journalists on responsible gambling

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) on Monday hosted Southern Region-based journalists to equip them with the knowledge to educate the public on responsible gambling and its regulations.

The training attracted a total of 40 Journalists from different media houses including Community Radio stations.

Speaking during the opening of the training session, MAGLA Director General Racheal Mijiga emphasized the pivotal role of the media in driving awareness about gambling and its implications.

“The media has a very important role in informing Malawians about what gambling entails, their rights and responsibilities, and the laws governing the industry. Gambling is not a tool to earn a living; it is entertainment,” said Mijiga.

Mijiga urged the media to help dismiss misconceptions, ensuring the public understands gambling as a recreational activity.

“The first responsibility starts with me, as an individual, to understand what is expected when it comes to gambling, the benefits and the ills. The media’s role is to sensitize and drive awareness, highlighting that gambling should be approached as entertainment after meeting other financial obligations.”

“The Authority has made strides in raising awareness. This year, we have intensified our efforts through mass door-to-door campaigns conducted monthly, and outreach programs at trading centres. These initiatives aim to educate people on what gambling is truly about,” explained Mijiga.

Emmanuel Chibwana, Secretary General for the Southern Region Press Club, underscored the importance of journalists being well-informed about gambling and its regulations.

“Journalists need to understand how gambling operates and the regulations involved for them to report responsibly. As you know, MAGLA is promoting responsible gambling, so as journalists, we need to know what responsible gambling is all about.”

“If a journalist knows and has the information, it will be very easy for him or her to inform others. But for somebody who has no information, it becomes challenging to educate others,” said Chibwana.

The training concluded with a call to action for journalists to champion responsible gambling through their platforms, ensuring the message reaches all corners of Malawi.

MAGLA reiterated its commitment to working closely with the media to uphold its mandate of regulating the industry while protecting citizens.