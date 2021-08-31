Malawi 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐒𝐀 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝟏𝟗 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭

Government says it is following events amidst reports of a new Covid19 variant in South Africa.

This comes as reports from the rainbow nation are indicating that scientists have detected a new coronavirus variant with multiple mutations.

However, the Reuters is reporting that scientists are yet to establish whether it is more contagious or able to overcome the immunity provided by vaccines or prior infection.

In an interview, Adrian Chikumbe, spokesperson in the ministry of health has said the ministry has ‘a robust surveillance system’’ which is monitoring the situation.

‘The presidential task force on Covid19 is also monitoring and will decide whether or not to place back the restrictions or not’’ said Chikumbe.

Earlier this week, the country lifted a four month old travel ban to India, Pakistani, Bangladesh, Nepal and Brazil, after determining that those countries are no longer high risk for Covid-19.

All travellers are however still required to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test result taken not more than 72 hours before landing in Malawi.

The ban was imposed in April in a bid to reduce the importation and spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was first detected in India.

So far, vaccination is underway across the country as cases have seemingly gone down with the infection rate hitting 4 percent this week.

Cumulatively 472,229 and 208,898 people have received the first dose and second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 196,824 people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine meaning that about 405,722 people are fully vaccinated.