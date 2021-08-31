Nsanje District Hospital PHRM behind bars over ghost workers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Police in Nsanje are keeping in custody Principal Human Resources Manager for the district’s hospital Lufai Nachamba for allegedly employing seven workers without following proper procedure.

Nachamba’s arrest comes after the district council unmasked the existence of seven ghost workers who were reportedly recruited without due processes.

In an interview with Mij online, Officer In charge at Nsanje Police Dennis Band said police are hunting for the ghost workers.

According to the report from Nsanje district council the ghost workers were employed as Health Surveillance Assistants, Ward Attendant and Head of hospital attendants among other positions.

Nachamba who hails from Makumbi village in the area of Traditional Authority Nazombe, Phalombe district, will appear before court soon.