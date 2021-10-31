Patrick Mwafulirwa set free

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The High Court sitting in Mzuzu has reduced the sentence of 22-year-old Patrick Mwafulirwa, who was serving for defilement at Mzuzu Prison and has now been released from jail.

In 2018, the convict, Mwafulirwa was handed down a 9 year jail term for defilement and committed to Mzuzu prison.

The convict has since been freed after being selected to study Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Midwifery at Mzuzu University.

The 22 year old man scored 17 points in the 2020 MSCE exams.

Upon a judicial review, the sentence was reduced resulting to his immediate release in order to give him an opportunity to go for studies.

Judge Thomson Ligowe said: ‘Upon review, this court has confirmed the conviction but reduced the sentence so as to result to his immediate release,” reads part of the ruling.

However, there are public questions over his release, arguing he may still be a threat to the society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...