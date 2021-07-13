Malawi out of COSAFA tournament

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi and Namibia have shared a point each after settling for a 1-all draw in their third match played this afternoon.

Namibia scored through Elmo Kambindu in the 53rd minute with Micium Mhone grabbing the equalizer for the Flames in the 73rd minute.

In another match, Senegal claimed a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe.

Namibia now top Group B with seven points from three games, followed by Senegal with six points from three games. Mozambique are third with four points from three games with Malawi lying fourth with two points from three games.

Zimbabwe are at the bottom with two points from four games.

Malawi drew 2-2 with Zimbabwe before conceding a 2-0 loss in the hands of third placed Mozambique.

Today’s results means Malawi are out of the contention after failing to beat Namibia. A victory over Namibia could see them qualifying for the knockout stages.