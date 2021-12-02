Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara

The Business Committee of Parliament has agreed that non-vaccinated persons will not be allowed to enter Parliament premises.

Speaker of the House, Catherine Gotani Hara, announced this at the start of deliberations today Thursday morning.

Her announcement follows one confirmed COVID-19 positive case of a legislator which was announced on Wednesday.

The announcement from the Speaker was confirmed by representatives of the parties in the committee namely Government Chief Whip, Kezzie Msukwa and DPP’s Symon Vuwa Kaunda.

“All persons entering Parliament premises be it MPs, journalists or contractors will be required to show their COVID-19 certificate or go to get a jab,” Said Hara to the applause of the House.

Malawi has adjusted some Covid-19 preventive measures following a recent discovery of new variant known as Omicron. The variant was first discovered in South Africa before spreading to other countries in the Southern African region.

Meanwhile, countries including UK, US, China have banned flights from Southern Africa in order to contain the new variant.

But South Africa has branded the ban as “punishment to excellent science.”

