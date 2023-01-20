Malawi runs out of Cholera Vaccines

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-At the peak of the prolonged cholera epidemic, the ministry of health has disclosed that it has run out of cholera vaccines, and left with no option, but to ask Malawians to adhere to strict preventive measures.

The ministry’ spokesperson, Adrian Chikumbe, says government is currently engaging the World Health Organization (WHO) for more support.

He however said there is no immediate indication that the vaccines will come in anytime soon.

“Yes, I can confirm that we have depleted all the cholera vaccine doses that we had. We are now in talks with WHO for another consignment.

“But looking at the fact that there is only one manufacturer of the vaccine globally, and that we are competing for the same, there is no guarantee that we may get another consignment in a few days,” said Chikumbe.

Cholera outbreak hit Malawi as Vaccines not available

According to Chikumbe, the country received 2.9 million doses.

As of January 18, 2023, Malawi had 26,888 Cholera cases with 881 deaths.

