By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Nyasa Big Bullets shine in KwaZulu-Natal Durban, as they started their 2021 CAF Champions League campaign with a win over Amazulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa on Friday, September 10, 2021.

The people’s team started on a slow note while the host, the Usuthu, were quick to settle as they were at home. Bullets, however, gained confidence within 20th minute of the game and kept pressurizing the host.In the 26th minute the long serving striker for the Palestinians Chiukepo Yakubu Msowoya scored after Benni McCarthy’s defence slept while on duty.

Bullets continued playing well despite making some fouls,which eventually led to Yamikani Fodya’s straight red card in 43rd minute. Callisto Pasuwa showed some experience following Fodya’s exit as he introduced Precious Phiri for the Scorer Chiukepo Msowoya to defend the lone goal.First half ended with Bullets narrowly leading by a goal to nil.

Second half, started with Bullets defending and the host Amazulu kept on attacking and trying their efforts searching for the goals but to no avail as Richard Chimbamba guarded well the sticks for Bullets and his defence consisting of Miracle Gabeya,Sankhani Mkandawire and Gomezgani Chirwa shielded him well.

Experience paid dividend to Nyasa Big Bullets,as Chimango Kaira,Henry Kabichi,Chimwemwe Idana and MaCFarren M’gwira controlled the center where Amazulu found it difficult to unlock. But the good part of the second half saw Bullets playing under pressure only that Usuthu failed to utilize their chances.

Callisto Pasuwa said, he knew Amazulu will be good technically hence fielded In experienced players and play in their own half so that they lodge counter attacks to find goals which paid dividend to the people’s team. “We will open and attack at home so that we get more goals again”, He added.

Benni McCarthy Amazulu FC coach said,his boys were incompetent upfront as they failed to score from the chances they created to beat ten men Nyasa Big Bullets.

” We have noted how they play,we will go and plan well for them in the second leg. First half has been played here in Durban, second half will be played in Malawi”, He lamented.

The second leg of the CAF Champions League game involving the two will be played on 18th September 2021 at Bingu National Stadium. If Bullets manages to beat or hold the Amazulu FC in Malawi and boot them out of the competition, it will repeat the history they made in 2003-2004 when they booted out Orlando Pirates.