LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered two new COVID-19 cases, 387 new recoveries and no new death. All new cases are locally transmitted one each from Blantyre and Mulanje health districts. The new admissions were not vaccinated.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,802 cases including 2,302 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.72%). Of these cases, 2,675 are imported infections and 59,127 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 57,716 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 93.4%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,552.

In the past 24 hours, there was one new admission while no cases were discharged in the treatment units. Currently, a

total of five active cases are currently hospitalised: three in Lilongwe, and one each in Mzimba North, and Zomba districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 310 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 203 tests were through RT-PCR while the rest were throughSARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 0.65% and the weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1%.

Cumulatively, 426,997 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,228,019 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 687,319 and 295,319 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,390 and 1,543 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively. Cumulatively, 558,239 people are fully vaccinated.

We continue to observe a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 new cases and admissions in the treatment units. Sadly though this is the case, we are still losing people due to COVID-19. Our Case Fatality Rate currently at 3.72% is higher that the global average which is 2.0%.

However we are still observing general late health care seeking behavior among us whereby patients are arriving in our treatment units while in severe state and this is resulting in poor disease outcomes.

Sadly, it has also been noted that most of the deaths being reported have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Further, we have noted that some patients are being brought in out treatment units already dead.

Let me stress that those that have the severe form of the disease should seek care immediately at the nearest health facility where appropriate care will be given.

The public should be informed that in our treatment/isolation units we have experienced and dedicated health workers that are working tirelessly to save lives.

The chances of one recovering from COVID-19 increases when the disease is identified as early as possible hence the need for prompt health seeking behaviour.

I would like to encourage the public to promptly seek care at the nearest health facility whenever one is experiencing

COVID-19 like symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and tiredness.

This prompt health care seeking will help us identify the disease in the early stages so that appropriate care can be given immediately. If one is unsure of what to do please engage with the health authorities by calling the toll-free number 929.

Let me also encourage those that have been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive to promptly seek care if they are

experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement.

Let me emphasize that to effectively reduce and stop the disease from spreading further, there is need for collective effort –we all need to comprehensively follow all the preventive and containment measures as well as getting vaccinated for those that are aged 18 years and above.

The following preventive measures should be our daily routine: frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of mask, avoiding over- crowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, staying home if you have flu like symptoms and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces.

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw or send WhatsApp message to +265887371288.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE

