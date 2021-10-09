LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 15 new COVID-19 cases, 114 new recoveries and no new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted: six from Mzimba North, four each from Blantyre and Lilongwe, and one from Thyolo Districts. No new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,663 cases including 2,287 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.71%). Of these cases, 2,656 are imported infections and 59,007 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 56,322 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 91.3%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,822.

In the past 24 hours, there were two new admissions in the treatment units (All new admissions are not vaccinated) while no cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 15 active cases are currently hospitalised (on case in critical condition and is not vaccinated): eight in Blantyre, six in Lilongwe, two in Zomba, and one from Dedza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 792 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 296 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 1.9% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1.9%.

Cumulatively, 413,721 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,102,302 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 596,363 and 259,664 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 246,275 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 7,739 and 1.185 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 838 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 505,939 people are

fully vaccinated.

The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus, working with the Emergency Operation Centre on COVID-19 (EOC), continues to closely monitor the trend of the pandemic in the country.

And available data indicates that since the end of August, we continue to observe a downward trend in the number of new COVD-19 cases, those admitted to treatment units, those passing away from the disease and the proportion of those testing positive for the virus, the positivity rate.

The country has been recording a positivity rate of below 10% since 28th August and less than 5% from 20th September to date, and the seven-day moving average is at 2% as of 7th October 2021.

On the basis of the available data, let me inform the public that we are now at level 1 of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country as classified in the Public Health (Corona Virus and COVID-19) (Prevention, Containment and Management) (Amendment) (No3) Rules, 2021. This is good news, and the positive strides can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of all Malawians towards the fight.

The public is further informed that having moved to level 1 of the pandemic, as measured by the steadily declining COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country, in addition to the general public health measures which must be strictly observed and enforced, the following specific guidelines will apply:

 No country or region is currently classified as high-risk; therefore, there is no restriction

for travel into Malawi as long as inbound travellers produce a negative PCR based

COVID test Certificate that is no older than 72 hours on the day of arrival into the

country

 Limitations for workplaces have been lifted to normal office capacity BUT subject to

observance of recommended general public health preventive measures, especially use

of face masks, frequent washing of hands, use of sanitizers and social distancing, and

frequent disinfection of offices;

 Limitations on public transport carriage have been lifted to normal capacity of the

vehicle BUT subject to observance of recommended general public health preventive

measures, especially use of face masks, frequent washing of hands, use of sanitizers and

frequent disinfection of the vehicle;

 Limitations on gatherings (cultural, religious, political, social-cultural, sport, recreational

and hospitality events) have been relaxed as follows, with a proviso to STRONGLY

recommend demand for vaccination certificates and to offer COVID -19 vaccinations at

the venue of the events, especially at games, political rallies, and cultural gatherings:

 50% of the venue for indoor events, with a maximum of 500 persons, subject to

mandatory observance of recommended general public health preventive measures,

especially use of face masks, frequent washing of hands, use of sanitizers and social

distancing;

 2,000 persons for outdoor events, subject to mandatory observance of recommended

general public health preventive measures, especially use of face masks, frequent

washing of hands, use of sanitizers and social distancing;

 A night curfew has been adjusted to run from 12 midnight to 0600 hours in the

morning.

Consequently, bottle stores, bars and restaurants must close by 11pm to allow staff to travel back to their homes before the curfew kicks in.

I would like to emphasize the need for all of us to strictly adhere to the prescribed level 1 measures as these will help to suppress and stop the further transmission of the virus in our country.

The easing of the restrictions should not cause us to relax as the risk of the virus spreading among us remains high as long as most Malawians are not vaccinated.

Failing to strictly adhere to these measures that have been put in place will result in resurgences of the cases and this will lead to stricter measures to be instituted.

Let us work hard collectively to ensure that we reduce the new confirmed cases further, and get our social and economic lives back to normal.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE