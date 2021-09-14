LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 24 new COVID-19 cases, 123 new recoveries and four new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted: nine from Lilongwe, five from Blantyre, two each from Mangochi, Karonga, and Mzimba South, and one each from Mulanje, Mchinji, Chiradzulu, and Chikwawa Districts.

Four new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: one each from Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mangochi, and Phalombe Districts. All new deaths were not vaccinated. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,137 cases including 2,242 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.67%). Of these cases, 2,616 are imported infections and 58,521 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 50,507 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 82.6%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 8,156.

In the past 24 hours, there were five new admissions (all new admissions are not vaccinated) in the treatment units while six cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 86 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, 12 cases are in critical condition of which 11 are not vaccinated while one got a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine): 27 in Lilongwe, 16 in Blantyre, nine in Mzimba North, five in Kasungu, four each in Zomba, three each in Thyolo and Chiradzulu, two each in Mangochi,

Dowa, Mzimba South, and Chikwawa, and one each in Nkhata Bay, Mulanje, Neno, Mchinji, Balaka, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Phalombe, Machinga, Mwanza, and Nsanje Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 761 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 456 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 3.2% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 5.2%.

Cumulatively, 397,183 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of

942,940 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 489,441 and 228,662 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 224,837 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 784 and 617 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 480 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 453,499 people are fully vaccinated.

Let me inform the public that today we have received COVID-19 support in form of assorted medical supplies from World Vision Malawi valued at K 119, 402,220.00.

The medical supplies that we have received include; albendazole tablets, surgical tapes, examination gowns,

examination table, examination nitrile disposable gloves, shoe protectors, surgical towels, infant mattress heat pads, sanitary pads, crutches, baby powder and baby shampoo among other things.

This donation is very timely and will significantly enhance the Government’s COVID-19 response in the ongoing efforts to strengthen COVID-19 case management in isolation and treatment centres including the field hospitals.

I must say that the donation is also unique because it has included items meant for babies in the health facilities who also need care.

We need to reduce further and stop the COVID-19 transmission in our communities. Let me remind everyone that the chances of those confirmed positive transmitting the disease to those in close contact with them is very high, it is therefore important that the contacts of the confirmed cases get tested and stay on quarantine for 14 days.

To limit the further spread of the disease within those in close contact of a confirmed case, it is strongly recommended to strictly follow infection prevention and control protocols and ensure that they remain isolated

till they are declared recovered by the health officials.

Many of our COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic and this is why it is important to treat everyone you meet as a potential carrier of the disease and ensure strict adherence to the preventive and containment measures.

To effectively reduce and stop COVID-19 from spreading, there is need for a collective effort to contain the pandemic by comprehensively following all the preventive and containment measures.

The following preventive measures should be our daily routine: frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of mask, avoiding over- crowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, staying home if you have flu like symptoms and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces.

Additionally, it is important that those that are aged 18 years and above are vaccinated against COVID-19 to

reduce the risk of developing severe disease, risk of hospitalization and deaths when they contract COVID-19 infection.

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE