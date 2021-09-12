BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi deputy lands minister who is also lawmaker for Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency, Abida Mia urged community leaders to be on the forefront in ensuring that market places and surroundings are always clean.

Mia made the appeal on Friday, September 10, 2021 after leading a clean up exercise at Ngabu Market and at the trading centre.

Mia therefore pledged to donate wheelbarrows and shovels for the Area Development Committee to be using in clean up initiatives.

The clean up exercise was organised by the market committee at Ngabu Market in collaboration with Chikwawa District Council.

The lawmaker has been instrumental on development projects to avert communities sufferings in various sector including water, health, education, youths entrepreneurship and among others.