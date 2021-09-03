YAOUNDE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi national football team, The Flames had a bad start for 2022 World Cup qualifiers in group D on Friday, September 3, 2021 after losing to Cameroon, two to nil at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

Cameroon two goals come in the first half through Vincent Aboubakar and Michael Ngadeu in nine and 22 minutes respectively.

Despite eminent substitutions of Gerald Phiri Junior with Gabadinho Mhango and Tawonga Chimodzi with Chikoti Chirwa, The Flames failed to score.

There was decimal and remarkable play following the introduction of Mhango who brought life into Flames attack as the Orlando Pirates striker has forced Cameroon goalkeeper into a number of saves on several occasions.

The last time Malawi met Cameroon away, it ended 1-0 in favour of the Indomitable Lions but the Flames held them to a goal-less draw in the second leg at Kamuzu Stadium.

This means that Cameroon leads Group D with three points, followed by Ivory Coast, who drew 0-0 with Mozambique in an early kickoff.

Malawi therefore anchors the group without a point

The Flames will face Mozambique on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Orlando Stadium in South Africa