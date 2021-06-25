Malawi Flames coach Mwase

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Flames coach Meck Mwase has named a 39-man provisional squad that will go in camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday June 28,2021 in preparation for the 2021 COSAFA Cup to be held in South Africa next month.

According to information sourced from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) website, Mwase has recalled strikers Zicco Mkanda and Muhamad Sulumba and Mozambique based midfielder Ndaziona Chatsalira who last played for the Flames in 2017, 2019 and 2014 respectively.

Chatsalira, a player who became very popular due to a rare K6 million local deal, is one of the four players who play outside the country in the squad alongside Taonga Chimodzi, Schumacker Kuwali, Khuda Muyaba and Dennis Chembezi.

Fam also indicates that Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke, who was recently dropped on disciplinary grounds, has also found his way back into the squad.

Mwase has also given maiden call ups to 10 players who are enjoying good form in the TNM Super League.

They include goalkeepers Christopher Mikuwa of Mighty Tigers and Nyasa Big Bullets’ Richard Chimbamba; Red Lions defender Pilirani Thulu; Midfielders Anthony Mfune, Chikondi Kamanga, Lackson Mwale, Blessings Mpokera and Micheck Seleman and strikers Thoko Harrison and Gadik Chirwa.

The Flames are in COSAFA’s group B alongside defending champions Zambia, Madagascar and Comoros.

The team will leave for South Africa on Monday July 5 and will start their campaign against Madagascar on July 7, 2021.

The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers Enerst Kakhobwe – Nyasa Big Bullets William Thole -Wanderers Christopher Mikuwa – Tigers Richard Chimbamba – Nyasa Big Bullets

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi – Wanderers Nickson Nyasulu – Nyasa Big Bullets Paul Ndhlovu – MAFCO Peter Cholopi – Wanderers Erick Kawonga – Nyasa Big Bullets Gomezgani Chirwa – Nyasa Big Bullets Nickson Mwale – Silver Strikers Pilirani Thulu – Red Lions Dennis Chembezi – Polokwane City

MIDFIELDERS

Chimwemwe Idana – Nyasa Big Bullets Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets Rafick Namwera – Wanderers Duncan Nyoni – Silver Strikers Yamikani Chester – Wanderers Chikoti Chirwa – Red Lions Vitumbiko Kumwenda – Wanderers Chikondi Kamanga – Silver Strikers Micium Mhone – Blue Eagles Patrick Banda – Ekwendeni Hammers Lackson Mwale – CIVO Anthony Mfune – Karonga United Misheke Selemani – Nyasa Big Bullets Blessings Mpokera – Nyasa Big Bullets Taonga Chimodzi -Omon Aradippou Ndaziona Chatsalira -Ferreviario de Nacala

STRIKERS & WINGERS