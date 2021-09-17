ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)- Zomba Central Prison inmates on Friday, morning, September 17, 2021 protested against poor diet.

Malawi Prison Service Spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba confirmed of the strike in an interview with the press.

According to Shaba, the situation is under control now.

However, unconfirmed reports indicate that the prisoners have since gone on hunger strike.

It is said that the prisoners at the facility especially those who are allowed to work outside are not permitted to bring food supplements from outside including vegetables.

The prisoners also claim that the inmates are being given pigeon peas and nsima on daily basis.