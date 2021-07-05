By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Reformed Timber Millers Union members on Monday, July 5, 2021 started holding vigils at the Chikangawa plantation managers offices demanding that government removes some companies from the forest.

According to President for the grouping, Paul Nthambazale says their demands for foreign companies to leave the forests have been long overdue.

Nthambazale says some companies keep invading the concessionaire land belonging to the grouping, an issue which they say is worrisome and has affected their business.

The grouping has presented a petition at the forestry office requesting that their issues be resolved.

They have since threatened to continue with the vigils until government meets their concerns.

More to comes…..