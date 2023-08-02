MANEPO condemns continued torture of older persons



By Phillip Pasula

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Network of Older Persons’ Organizations (MANEPO), a consortium of Civil Society Organisations that fight for and promote the rights of older persons in Malawi, has strongly condemned the continued reported cases of discrimination against, torture, violence, abuse and killings of older persons in the country over witchcraft allegations.

In a press statement made available to Maravi Post, MANEPO Executive Director, Andrew Kavala, says the consortium has learnt with deep shock and sadness about the recent harassment of 90-year-old Felister Kwakhwali of Salamu Village, Traditional Authority Nkanda in Mulanje district over witchcraft allegations. Felister was allegedly lifted to the rooftop of a house by unknown people and was insulted in various ways on July 29, 2023.

MANEPO also strongly condemns the brutal murder of 64-year-old Smart Zangado of Mtothola Village, Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa District on August 1, 2023.

Zangado is reported to have been hacked by his biological son over allegations of witchcraft.

“Ms Kwakhwali’s harassment and Mr Zangado’s brutal murder come at a time when the country has already lost fourteen older persons (9 women and 5 men) who have been killed on similar witchcraft-related accusations since January 2023.

“We would like to remind all Malawians that the Witchcraft Act does not recognize the existence of witchcraft. The Act makes it an offense to accuse anyone of practicing witchcraft. The 2016 National Policy for Older Persons recognizes the duty of the State to protect the rights of older persons in a country grappling with changes in traditional family values and the erosion of social support structures,” remarked Kavala.

MANEPO has since called upon the Malawi parliament to pass the Older Persons Bill during the current sitting. The Older Persons Act, according to MANEPO, will provide a lasting solution to the challenges of abuse, harassment, and discrimination that older persons are experiencing every day.

The consortium has also asked the Malawi Police Service (MPS) in Mulanje and Chikwawa to immediately investigate, arrest, and prosecute every person involved in the barbaric and heinous acts leading to the harassment and brutal murder of Felister Kwakhwali and Smart Zangado, respectively.

“It is the responsibility of all citizens to protect and safeguard the rights of the elderly. If we work together, we can make greater strides toward creating the world we want for older men and women in our country, a world that is free from want, free from harm, and one in which every older person has the necessary means to lead a dignified, health and secure life,” reads the conclusion of the press statement signed by Kavala.

Like this: Like Loading...