By Chrissy Nkumba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in Namwera, Mangochi are keeping in custody a couple Adam Kazembe, 42, and Mercy Manyowa, 38, for forcing their 15-year-old child into marriage with a 19-year old boy.

Mangochi Police Spokesperson, Amina Tepan Daud confirmed the arrest on June 7, 2022, following the order of arrest from the Senior Resident Magistrate court following a confession during court proceedings.

“It was revealed that in March, 2022 after the boy returned from Republic of South Africa, he and his father agreed with the parents of the victim to a pre-arranged marriage between the two teenagers without the victim’s consent,” said Daud.

Daud added that the victim who is also a Standard 8 learner was forced by her mother to spend nights with the boy, now convict, and perform wife duties while being defiled in the process.

“The matter came to light in May 2022 after concerned members of the the community tipped the class teacher of the victim who later reported the matter to Chiponde Police Unit”, Daud added.

She further said police arrested the boy and issued a referral letter for medical examination at Chiponde Health Centre where results confirmed that the victim was defiled.

Meanwhile, the suspects will appear before court to answer the charges of forcing a child into marriage which contravenes section 81(a) as reads with section 83 of Child Care and Justice Act.

Both suspects hail from Traditional Authority (T.A) Jalasi in Mangochi.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...