LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspiring Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency Gift Nankhuni last Friday appealed strongly for the constituents to flock out largely and register.

Nankhuni said as the third registration exrcise ebd December 11, 2024 contistuents must register to vote and maintain President Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking at Kauma soon after registering, Nankhuni said there is need for all eligible citizens to register to cast their votes next year and urged traditional leaders to wheel the process.

“We want each and every chief to take a lead in the process. The good thing with this constituency is that chiefs themselves are so passionate with the process,” clarified the law icon before touring construction of Kauma Police Unit Office Complex which he is funding from his personal business adventures.

Onsite, Senior Group Village Headman Kauma hailed Nankhuni for his powerful efforts of hope in the constituency.

Some of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) registration centres in the Constituency include, Kamuzu Palace Secondary School, Msambeta Primary, Mbwekete Community Based Care, Nankhali Primary, Kamuzu Institute for Sports, Kauma, Mphungu Primary Schoo, Civic Offices, Chibaka Adult Literacy, Tsoka Nkanansi Primary, Kaliwawala and Chatata Primary.

Malawi will conduct local government, parliamentary and presidential elections on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 in line with Section 77 Subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Republic that states; _all persons shall be eligible to vote in any general election, by-election, presidential election, local government election or referendum, subject only to this section and Section 6 of Malawi Constitution which states.