Minister Moses Kunkuyu Urges Broadcasters to Maintain Professionalism Ahead of 2025 Elections

By Burnett Munthali

As Malawi approaches the 2025 general elections, Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, has called on broadcasters to uphold professionalism and ethics in their coverage of the electoral process. Speaking at the opening of the two-day Annual Broadcasters Conference organized by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Kunkuyu emphasized that the role of broadcasters is not to sway voters’ choices but to inform them, ensuring a fair and transparent election.

“Broadcasters should provide accurate and timely information to voters,” Kunkuyu said. “The nation will rely on you to deliver reliable news during the elections, so it is crucial that you manage the information ethically and professionally.”

The Minister reiterated that broadcasters must refrain from taking sides or influencing the voting process, instead serving as a neutral platform that supports citizens’ understanding of the electoral process. He emphasized the importance of transparency, fairness, and integrity in broadcasting, particularly in the lead-up to the general elections, as this will have a profound impact on the nation’s democratic process.

Kunkuyu also called on broadcasters to support the government’s efforts in transforming the broadcasting sector by engaging in honest, constructive discussions. These discussions, he explained, should help create a broadcasting environment that aligns with the country’s aspirations for growth and democracy.

Bridget Chibwana, the Board Chairperson for MACRA, also addressed the conference, highlighting the significant role broadcasters play in the electoral process. She reminded attendees that they are responsible for promoting transparency and providing relevant information to the public.

“Broadcasters have to adhere to the principles of broadcasting by ensuring they provide coverage that delivers accurate, unbiased information to voters,” Chibwana stated.

The focus of the 2024 Annual Broadcasters Conference is squarely on the role of broadcasters in covering the upcoming 2025 general elections. As Malawi prepares for this critical event, Kunkuyu’s message underscores the need for media practitioners to remain vigilant in their duty to serve the public, ensuring that information disseminated during the election period is not only accurate but also fair and impartial.

With the nation’s eyes on the media in the coming months, the importance of responsible broadcasting cannot be overstated. Broadcasters are encouraged to embrace their pivotal role in shaping a free, fair, and transparent election process, ultimately contributing to the strengthening of Malawi’s democracy.