Inmate Moses Banda dies unattended at KCH

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Negligence at it’s highest order has been noted at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in the capital Lilongwe over the weekend following the death of prisoner who was admitted at the referral hospital on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

The deceased inmate identified as Moses Banda was admitted at KCH upon got sick from Maula prison.

The Maravi Post understands that late Banda was on 15 years jail term until his death without attended at the hospital on Sunday, morning.

An inside patient guardian who was close bed to the deceased told The Maravi Post on Sunday evening that the late Banda died without any prison warder in attendance.

The source added that the only treatment was just a drip of water the deceased received.

“No-one in ward 4B, room 3; where the convict and deceased got admitted, knows not of his crime. What has, however dismayed everyone, patients and guardians likewise was how the deceased was neglected, both by Prison authorities; two prison officers who were assist to take care of the convict, now deceased.

“They never made any effort to ensure that the deceased has eaten, which is to collect good on his behalf and assist him to eat. The only care they rendered was to provide him a plate, cup, and blankets,” discloses the source.

He added, “After we noticed that the inmate is dead, we alerted hospital authorities who were unwilling to attend to the dead body. Eventually, with other patients guardians we carried the dead body to mortuary. We did all this without prison warders”.

Both Prison and Kamuzu Central Hospital refused to comment on the matters as we went to press.

This publication is still pursuing further on the matter.

