Nepotistic Kagame appoints daughter Ange as Presidential Advisor

KIGALI-(MaraviPost)-The President of Rwanda Paul Kagame has appointed his daughter Ange Kagame to take charge of policy and strategy in the office of the president.

The appointment of Ange Kagame follows a cabinet resolution at Urugwiro Village on Tuesday.

According to her new role, Ange Kagame, a Master’s scholar in International Affairs from Columbia University will be advising her father, the president on key economic policies and strategies.

Before her new role, she has been a senior policy analyst in the same office.

Ange joins her siblings who already make up the inner circle of the president. In January this year, Kagame’s son Ian Kagame joined the Presidential Guard following his graduation from Sandhurst Royal Military Academy.

The now distinguished soldier was seen overseeing his father’s security detail in pictures that sent the world talking.

Two years earlier, Ivan Kagame, the eldest of President Kagame’s children was given a node to join the Rwanda Development Board.

President Kagame is towing the same line as his mentor Yoweri Museveni who has previously been accused of surrounding himself with family members in key positions.

Source: BBC Africa

