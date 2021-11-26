Former US president Barack Obama’s aunt Hawa Auma Magak has died on Thursday morning her home at Kokal Kambero Village, Kasipul Constituency in Homa Bay County.

Mama Hawa Obama, the sister of late Barack Obama Snr, died few days after beinh discharged from Rachuonyo South Sub-county hospital for home based care.

Hawa’s eldest son Razick Magak confirmed the passion of his mother who died at 12.50 am after battled with stroke for more than two years.

According to Razick Magak, the family had made several efforts to aid her get medical care including herbal medication but the disease persisted.

The family said she will be interred on Thursday afternoon in line with Muslim rites.

This comes barely eight months after the passing of Barack’s grandmother, Mama Sarah Onyango Obama who died at a hospital in Kenya at the age of 99.

