By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Soccer lovers are supposed to be fully vaccinated to access the country’s stadium when patronizing Super League games starting this weekend.

Minister of information Gospel Kazako told the news conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe that the decision tally with international guidelines.

Kazako said the move is to keep the football industry going as government has initiated the global style of allowing those who are vaccinated to watch the matches.

He said during the matches those that would like to be vaccinated will do so as health officials will be on the scene.

The minister said the task force will continue reviewing situations of the epidermic regularly and adjusting the control measures accordingly.

He therefore call upon the media to educate and inform the Malawians and help disseminate and facilitate effective implementation of the new guidelines.