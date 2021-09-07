LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A Scabies outbreak has hit Dedza district, with authorities at the district’s hospital saying, out of 2,475 patients seen during mass screening in the last two months, 2,099 have been diagnosed with the skin condition while 376 have other skin diseases.

Dedza district health spokesperson Mwai Liabunya said, the district health office in conjunction with dermatology department in the Ministry of Health have been providing treatment to the affected people.

Liabunya has since pleaded with people in the district to observe basic hygiene practices to beat the outbreak.