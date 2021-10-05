Segal Family Foundation Senior Programs Officer Patricia Malila

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In an effort to create a space for a vibrant community to spark new ideas and engage in provocative conversations,Segal Family Foundation (SFF) has organized an online event dubbed the 2021 future summit scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Powered by drivers of change across the continent, the summit targets African social entrepreneurs, innovators, philanthropists, and the media.

The summit among others will be characterized by plenary speeches meant to inspire and provoke, Participatory sessions meant to engage and connect, Virtual site visits meant to forge partnerships and Networking meant to build relationships.

In a press release made available to The Maravi Post, the 2021 Future Summit will gather an ecosystem focusing on positive social change across Africa.

Segal Family Foundation Senior Programs Officer Patricia Malila said the conference is open to the public and aims at bringing together various change makers to inspire.

“The future summit is a virtual conference like no other, we want to bring together change makers from the continent for an inspiring day of thought provoking conversations,community building and networking-all brought to you in an engaging format.

“The platform allows users to watch content live or stream it on demand when it is convenient for them-ensuring that you never miss a thing,” she said

In addition, Segal Family Foundation’s Director of Strategy-AfricaDedo Baranshamaje said “The Future Summit is a space of people using their gifts, their talents, their commitment, and their passion to create a world for us to be seen, to be heard, to be safe, and to self-determine”.

The key note speaker at the summit is Anand Giridharadas, author of the New York Times bestseller Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World, The True American, and India Calling.

He is an editor-at-large for TIME, an on-air political analyst for MSNBC, and the author of the newsletter the. Ink.

Other speakers at the summit are Degan Ali, Executive Director, African Development Solutions, Andrea Thompson, Editor in Chief, Marie Claire UK, Frank Aswani, CEO, African Venture Philanthropy Alliance and Patrick Awuah, Founder & President, Ashesi University.

Segal Family Foundation believes in a world where development is steered by grassroots leaders and power is shifted into the hands of communities.

Based in the US, SFF strives to be a true partner to its 250+ NGO grantees across Sub-Saharan

Africa. Segal Family Foundation disburses over $17 million in grants annually and was named fourth largest American funder in Sub-Saharan Africa by Council of Foundations and Foundation Center.

With the majority of its team in East Africa, SFF aims to nurture a community of locally-led organizations that are smart, resilient, and able to create and implement their own vision of development by working together.