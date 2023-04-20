Shameless female British high school teacher caught masturbating in classroom wide open

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Authorities are investigating after a British teacher filmed herself performing a solo sex act in a primary school classroom with the door open.

The unnamed woman recorded explicit videos of herself at one primary school in Rhondda Cynon Taf and another in Cardiff, Wales.

One of the videos was taken in a classroom at the Rhondda Cynon Taf school while the door to the corridor was open. In the video, the woman can be heard bragging about the situation.

She was also wearing a school lanyard while performing the sex act with a vibrator.

WalesOnline reporters have seen two other explicit videos that appear to have been filmed by the same woman in school toilets.

In one of the videos, the noise of children playing can be heard clearly in the background.

Both schools have released a joint statement stating that no children or any other individuals were involved in the incident. South Wa

les Police have investigated the matter but no criminal offenses were identified. The incident has now been referred to the Education Workforce Council.